$136.92 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $136.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.94 million and the highest is $139.90 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $533.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $534.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $501.68 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 130,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

