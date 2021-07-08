12,484 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $39,131,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 936,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of AY stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

