$112.51 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to announce $112.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.64 million to $124.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $43.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $462.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $474.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $601.72 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,277. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 188.92 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $16,309,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

