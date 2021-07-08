10,932 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

