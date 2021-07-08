1,025,019 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,025,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

