100,918 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Purchased by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $42,257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 41.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $6,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 104,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

