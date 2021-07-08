1,004,956 Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,004,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,080,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Vine Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

