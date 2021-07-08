1,000,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCRNU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $16,836,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $11,636,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,539,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,533,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,127,000.

OTCMKTS:DCRNU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 13,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,978. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

