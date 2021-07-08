$10.12 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post sales of $10.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,249.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $76.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 609,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

