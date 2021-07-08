$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $463.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $467.42. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

