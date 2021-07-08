-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Lumos Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 13,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,373. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.