-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Lumos Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 13,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,373. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

