0Chain Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $101,160.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00103632 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

