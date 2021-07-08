$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Owens & Minor reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 23,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,417. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.