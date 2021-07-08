-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.66). Anterix reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

ATEX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $164,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $58.23 on Monday. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.24.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

