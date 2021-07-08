-$0.42 EPS Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.46). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($3.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $54.39 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,310,240. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

