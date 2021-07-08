$0.30 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $12,529,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

