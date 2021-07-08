-$0.29 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 49,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,564. The firm has a market cap of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,917 shares of company stock worth $1,113,119. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $150,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.