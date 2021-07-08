-$0.29 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 49,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,564. The firm has a market cap of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,917 shares of company stock worth $1,113,119. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $150,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

