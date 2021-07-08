$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.36. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 261,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,088,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after buying an additional 311,783 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

