$0.25 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

