-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.20). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

NYSE FTAI opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $4,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $9,754,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

