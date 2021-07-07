Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $13,233,763.56 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $13,233,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Zynga by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.