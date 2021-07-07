Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.