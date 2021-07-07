Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 319,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

