Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.00. Zhihu shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 3,146 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

