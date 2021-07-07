Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

