Zel (ZEL) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.10 or 0.00346994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00140067 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00189400 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002424 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003113 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

