ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $2,695.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.73 or 0.00342957 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00138612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,243,471 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

