ZBG Token (ZT) Price Hits $0.0326 on Exchanges

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $441,591.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00919559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00045557 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

