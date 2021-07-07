Zap Market Cap Reaches $9.71 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $26,959.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

