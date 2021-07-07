Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Hold

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 363,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,568. Axonics has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

