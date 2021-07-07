Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) to Buy

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ADXN opened at $9.99 on Monday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its position in Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

