Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inhibrx by 471.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 36.1% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

