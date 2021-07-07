Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Hold

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

EYEN opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 314.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 388.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter worth $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter worth $96,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.