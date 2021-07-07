Zacks: Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

UNF opened at $219.79 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.19.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

