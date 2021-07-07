Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.15. Twitter posted earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. 385,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,459,337. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.41.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.