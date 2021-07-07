Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

