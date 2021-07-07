Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce sales of $260.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.79 million and the highest is $270.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,104. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.