Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Hologic posted sales of $822.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $69.02. 2,395,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14. Hologic has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.