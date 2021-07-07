Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $74.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $76.90 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $78.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $293.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $299.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $319.24 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $360.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.15. 1,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.