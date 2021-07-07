Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Snap posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

