Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report $251.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.28 million and the lowest is $250.70 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $218.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 909.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

