Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post sales of $17.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.43 billion and the highest is $17.81 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $72.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $73.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.96. 14,846,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,177,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

