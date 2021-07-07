Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce sales of $209.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the lowest is $208.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $188.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $826.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 183,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,999. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

