Zacks: Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post sales of $113.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $114.88 million. SFL reported sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $452.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SFL by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SFL in the first quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 9,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,893. The stock has a market cap of $969.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.07. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

