Zacks: Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. PHX Minerals posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

In related news, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at $475,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,762,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,200. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,237. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.15. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

