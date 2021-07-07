Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.