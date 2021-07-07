Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $63.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.89 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $280.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

In other Cardlytics news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

