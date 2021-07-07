Zacks: Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce sales of $193.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $185.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $897.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,716. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,213.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

