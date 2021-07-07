Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report sales of $112.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.30 million. Alteryx posted sales of $96.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $569.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $570.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $678.07 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.07. 850,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.