Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.61. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $78.15 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

